Authorities in China have reportedly launched a probe into EV makers after owners claimed that EV range was reduced by approximately 200 km (125 miles) following a software update.

Battery Parameters Affected

On Saturday, CnEVPost cited a post by China Central Television (CCTV) on the Chinese social media platform Weibo in April that reported EV owners experiencing battery degradation and longer charging times after over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The authorities launched a probe into the matter and summoned over eight EV makers, three of whom were placed under investigation, the CCTV report said. “Battery locking” instances reported by owners refer to a company reportedly limiting peak charge and power outputs by EVs via software updates.

Tesla Charts China Growth

Banking on strong overseas growth, however, BYD believes it can expand without an entry into the U.S. market, according to the company’s Executive Vice President Stella Li. “We survive and are successful without the US market today,” she said in an interview.

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