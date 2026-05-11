Cathie Wood's Gwyneth Paltrow-SpaceX Mix-Up Goes Viral

Wood posted on X, applauding Musk and SpaceX leadership for a major partnership between xAI and Anthropic involving the Colossus 1 supercluster in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Thanks to its deal with Anthropic, XAI, now SpaceXAI, is pivoting from massive losses at Colossus to significant profitability as a neocloud," Wood wrote, estimating the arrangement could generate $5 billion to $6 billion or more in annual revenue.

However, instead of tagging Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, Wood mistakenly tagged Paltrow, creating an awkward but humorous social media moment.

She quickly corrected the error in a follow-up post, writing: ".@Gwynne_Shotwell, obviously!" along with a wink emoji.

SpaceX-Anthropic Partnership Expands AI Compute Capacity

The blunder came as Anthropic confirmed a major compute partnership with SpaceX that will significantly expand its AI infrastructure.

According to the company, the agreement will provide Anthropic with more than 300 megawatts of additional power capacity and access to over 220,000 Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs within weeks.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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