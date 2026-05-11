Huang Tells Graduates AI Revolution Will Transform Every Industry

Addressing more than 5,800 graduates at the university's 128th commencement ceremony in Pittsburgh, Huang said students are entering the workforce at a pivotal moment comparable to the dawn of the personal computer era.

"You are entering the world at an extraordinary moment," Huang said. "A new industry is being born. A new era of science and discovery is beginning."

Speaking at Gesling Stadium on a rainy Mother's Day morning, Huang noted that AI represents a larger platform shift than previous waves, including PCs, the internet, mobile and cloud computing.

"No generation has entered the world with more powerful tools — or greater opportunities — than you," he said.

Nvidia CEO Says AI Can Help Close Global Technology Divide

Huang argued that AI's broad applicability will reshape nearly every sector, from science to business, while potentially making advanced computing more accessible worldwide.

"For the first time, the power of computing and intelligence can truly reach everyone and close the technology divide," Huang said.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Praises Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Following the ceremony, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan took to X and congratulated Huang on the milestone, calling him a "good friend."

Tan said it was an honor to personally place Huang's doctoral hood during the ceremony.

Tan also highlighted Intel and Nvidia's growing partnership, which includes Nvidia's multibillion-dollar investment in Intel and joint chip development initiatives spanning AI infrastructure, data centers and future PC processors.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed Friday at $215.22, up 1.76%, while Intel surged 13.93% to close at $124.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Nvidia scores in the 98th percentile for Growth, underscoring its strong price performance across short, medium and long-term periods.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: FotoField on Shutterstock.com