Tesla Vision Moves Before Physical Impact

Musk wrote on X on Saturday, "Tesla AI Vision deploys airbags before impact, which greatly reduces risk of injury or death. This comes for free on all new cars." The post amplified Tesla's own announcement that its camera-based Vision AI can detect some unavoidable crashes before physical impact.

Tesla said the system can identify an imminent collision and begin preparing restraints up to 70 milliseconds earlier than traditional crash sensors alone. The company's 73-second video showed crash tests with dummies, Tesla engineers, and slow-motion comparisons meant to show how earlier airbag inflation and seatbelt pretensioning could reduce injury risk.

Earlier Restraints Could Reduce Injury Risk

The automaker says that at highway speeds, 70 milliseconds can equal roughly 1 to 1.5 meters of added pre-crash awareness. The system still relies on physical confirmation before full deployment, but Tesla argues the extra time allows restraints to engage earlier and better position occupants.

Musk also shared a Tesla engineer's explanation that the system uses real-world fleet crash data to recognize impending impacts faster than accelerometers alone. The engineer said Tesla used crash simulations and human body models to optimize restraint timing and reduce predicted injury severity.

Safety Claim Meets Federal Scrutiny

Tesla also faces a separate recall involving rearview camera performance. The NHTSA said last Wednesday that Tesla would recall 218,868 U.S. vehicles because delayed rearview camera images could reduce driver visibility and raise crash risk. Tesla released an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA shares ended 4.02% higher at $428.35 on Friday, dropping marginally to 0.08% to $428 in after-market hours.

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