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Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the grand opening of the new Apple Tower Theatre flagship retail store on Broadway Theatre District in downtown Los Angeles
May 10, 2026 12:31 PM 2 min read

Tim Cook Got His Share Of Advice From Steve Jobs On How To Be Successful At Apple, Now He's Asking John Ternus Never To Forget His 'North Star'

Cook Tells Ternus To Guard Apple's North Star

During Apple's fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings call last Thursday, Cook said he told Ternus that one of his most important decisions will be how he spends his time.

"For John, I think my advice is that, or what I’ve told him, is that one of the most important decisions he’ll make is where to spend his time. I would spend it where the greatest benefit to the company and the users are. Never forget the North Star for the company," Cook said.

Jobs Advice Still Shapes Cook's Playbook

The advice echoes what Jobs told Cook before handing over the CEO role in 2011. Cook has said Jobs told him not to ask what Jobs would do and to "just do the right thing." Cook said on the earnings call that "Steve's advice to me lifted a huge burden" and served him well for over 15 years.

Jobs Advice Still Shapes Cook's Playbook

Photo Courtesy: Ringo Chiu on Shutterstock.com

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