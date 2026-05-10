Uber's $10 Billion Robotaxi Push Could Challenge Tesla And Waymo Dominance

Uber’s $10 Billion Bet

We kick off with Uber’s reported $10 billion commitment to bolster its Robotaxi exploits. Off the $10 billion figure, Uber plans to allocate $2.5 billion in investments to acquire equity in Robotaxi operators, while the other $7.5 billion is aimed at expanding its Robotaxi fleet.

The fleet expansion would begin in 2027 and is targeting over 100,000 vehicles from multiple manufacturers and will incorporate NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) tech, like the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.

Trillion-Dollar Market

Partnerships With Brands

Uber also partnered with Nuro Inc. and Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) , with Nuro’s Lucid Gravity robotaxis set to carry out driverless Robotaxi testing in California.

Gary Black’s Uber Prediction

Black pointed towards Uber’s massive user base, with over “200 million monthly active platform customers," as well as "10 million active vehicles" in its fleet. The investor then said that once Uber began offering unsupervised Robotaxis on its platform at a comparable price to the likes of Waymo, with a 2-3 minute wait time, “there will be no reason to take a Waymo.”

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