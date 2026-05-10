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Kaunas, Lithuania 2022 - April 14: Tesla logo on screen and Elon Musk in a background. He is a CEO of Tesla Motors
May 10, 2026 9:25 AM 2 min read

This Week In Tesla: Robotaxi Ramp, French Sales Grow 111%, NHTSA Recalls And More

Robotaxi Plans Take Shape

Tesla Sales Pick Up In Europe

Massive Recall

Tesla issued a recall for over 218,000 vehicles in the US, affecting its original lineup of the Model S, 3, X, and Y units. The recall was due to a glitch that resulted in a delay in the rearview camera image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. Tesla issued a software update to fix the error.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Paycheck, FSD Goals In Spotlight

Tesla Semi Lands 370-Unit Order

With the recent announcement of Tesla’s Semi entering production, the EV giant shared that it had secured an order of over 370 Tesla Semi vehicles from WattEV. The deal illustrated the largest electric vehicle truck single deal in California’s history.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Photo courtesy: Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock.com

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