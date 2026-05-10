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BEIJING, CHINA-January 8, 2019: Baidu Inc. headquarter is seen in Haidian District. This is a Chinese web services company, founded in 2000.
May 10, 2026 9:01 AM 3 min read

Weekend Round-Up: Palantir Shatters Expectations, Disney Surprises And Samsung Joins The Trillion Dollar Club

This week was a rollercoaster ride for the market, with several major companies reporting their quarterly earnings. From Palantir Technologies smashing estimates to Walt Disney delivering a billion-dollar surprise, the week was filled with unexpected turns. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Palantir Tops Q1 Estimates, Raises 2026 Guidance

Read the full article here.

Disney Delivers Billion-Dollar Surprise

Disney reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49. Revenue increased 7% year over year to $25.17 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $24.76 billion. The entertainment segment, which includes traditional television networks, direct-to-consumer streaming and film operations, posted revenue of $11.72 billion, up 10% from a year earlier.

Read the full article here.

Arm Stock Races Higher After Q4 Earnings

Arm reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 58 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.49 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Read the full article here.

Samsung Joins The Trillion Dollar Club

Samsung Electronics reached $1 trillion in its market capitalization on Wednesday, joining Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd and others in the elite club. The shares of the memory maker jumped more than 10% on the day as investors continued to rotate into artificial intelligence-exposed chip names.

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Scrutiny Over Sam Altman’s Financial Links

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Anthropic Signs $1.8 Billion Akamai Cloud Deal

Anthropic has reportedly signed a $1.8 billion deal with Akamai amid surging demand for Claude AI. The deal was announced during Akamai’s first-quarter financial results, where it stated a deal with a “leading frontier model provider” without disclosing the counterparty name.

Read the full article here.

Baidu AI Chip Arm Eyes $14.6 Billion Hong Kong IPO

Baidu’s AI chip arm, Kunlunxin, is reportedly preparing for a Hong Kong initial public offering, targeting a valuation exceeding 100 billion yuan. The move comes amid rising investor appetite for Chinese semiconductor assets.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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