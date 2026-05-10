Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella has said empathy is the key force behind innovation, calling it an innate human quality but one of the hardest leadership skills to develop.

Nadella Calls Empathy Innovation's Core

Nadella said innovation depends on meeting needs that customers and organizations may not yet be able to describe clearly. Those needs, he argued, ultimately belong to people and require "deep empathy" from companies trying to solve real problems. He called empathy "the source of all innovation" because it is "the most humane quality" people have.

Personal Loss Shaped His Leadership View

The Microsoft chief later sharpened that argument in an October 2023 conversation with Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner, saying, "Empathy is not a soft skill." He added that it is "the hardest skill" people learn as they try to relate to the world and to those closest to them.

Nadella has tied that view to his experience raising his son Zain, who was quadriplegic and had cerebral palsy. Zain died in February 2022 at age 26. Nadella has said he initially grieved over how his own plans had changed, before watching his wife, Anu, take Zain to therapy and realizing that the real challenge belonged to his son. That shift, he said, taught him to see the world through Zain's eyes.

Research Backs Empathy In Leadership

Research supports Nadella's point. Catalyst found that empathetic leaders help drive employee engagement and innovation, while reducing burnout. The World Economic Forum, citing the same research, said nearly two-thirds of workers with empathetic leaders reported being innovative at work, compared with 13% under less empathetic leaders.

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