Consumer Tech News (May 4- 8): Big Tech Gain On AI Momentum, Pentagon Awards $500M AI Contract & More

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly inviting several tech and business leaders to accompany the President on his trip to Beijing next week.

U.S.-based employers announced 83,387 job cuts in April, up 38% from March, according to a report released Thursday by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The European Union (EU) is reportedly considering implementing regulations that would limit its member governments' use of U.S. cloud providers for managing sensitive data.

Earnings Snapshot

Retail & Entertainment

Software & Semiconductor

Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su said surging demand from agentic artificial intelligence is dramatically expanding the long-term server CPU opportunity, prompting the chipmaker to double its market forecast to more than $120 billion by 2030.

Broadcom announced the launch of VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1. This platform is designed to enhance infrastructure for production AI workloads.

Major global technology companies are reportedly offering rare financial backing to SK Hynix in a bid to secure critical memory chip supply as the AI boom intensifies pressure on an already constrained semiconductor market.

Automobile & Aerospace

Artificial Intelligence & Capital Market

Anthropic committed to spend $200 billion with Google Cloud over five years as part of a recent agreement.

OpenAI is reportedly moving faster on plans to develop an AI agent smartphone that could enter mass production by 2027, marking a potential expansion from software into consumer hardware.

Microsoft, Google, and Elon Musk's xAI have pledged to grant the U.S. government early access to their latest artificial intelligence models to facilitate preliminary national security risk assessments.

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