This week delivered major twists and sharp turns across the business world, with major companies like Uber Technologies, Tesla Inc., Lucid Group, Spirit Airlines and Toyota Motor Corp making headlines.

From impressive quarterly results to massive recalls, the week was filled with significant developments that kept investors on their toes.

Uber’s Growth Continues Despite Missing Estimates

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Tesla Recalls Over 218,000 Vehicles

Tesla has issued a recall for over 218,000 vehicles in the US due to a delay in the rearview camera image when the vehicle is placed in reverse. The recall affects the 2017 and 2021-2023 Model 3 vehicles, as well as Model Y units sold between 2020 and 2023, and premium Model S and X units sold between 2021 and 2023. Tesla has released an OTA update to fix the issue.

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Lucid Group’s Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings

Lucid Group reported a Q1 revenue of $282.47 million, a 20% YoY increase, but fell short of the estimated $440.43 million. The electric vehicle maker also reported an adjusted loss of $2.82 per share for the quarter, missing estimates for a loss of $2.64 per share.

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Spirit Airlines’ Fan-Led Buyout Plan

A fan’s ‘Packers-Style’ buyout plan for Spirit Airlines has drawn $88 million in pledges. The proposed Spirit 2.0 model would be based on the Green Bay Packers’ ownership structure, where over 360,000 fans act as shareholders. A minimum pledge of $45 is required to become a shareholder in the Spirit 2.0 model.

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Toyota Forecasts 22% Profit Drop Due to Iran War

Toyota expects a $4.3 billion hit due to the war in the Middle East, forecasting a 22% YoY drop in profit. The automaker also expects its operating income to drop over 3.8 trillion yen (approximately $24 billion) for the 2025-26 fiscal year, largely due to U.S. tariffs.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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