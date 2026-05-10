Apple's Foldable iPhone Plans, 'Golden Path' And More: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had an eventful week with significant developments in the AI and smartphone sectors. Here’s a quick rundown of the top stories.

Apple A ‘Sleeping Tech Giant’ Entering ‘Golden Path’ In AI Era: Analyst

Wedbush analysts raised their price forecast on Apple from $350 to $400 on Friday. The firm maintained an Outperform rating. This change reflects a “new AI age” coming to Cupertino. Analysts believe Apple is a “sleeping tech giant” nearing a major growth inflection point.

Read the full article here.

Apple Wants To Fix The One Thing Users Hate Most About Foldables

As global foldable smartphone shipments jumped 18% in 2025, consumers are demanding thinner designs, stronger hinges, and near-invisible folds — and Apple appears ready to make crease-free screens its biggest weapon in the next smartphone race.

Read the full article here.

iPhone 17 Rules, Becomes World’s Best-Selling Smartphone

Counterpoint Research highlighted shifting smartphone industry dynamics in the first quarter of 2026, with premium devices gaining share, top models concentrating demand, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) adjusting strategies amid cost pressures.

Read the full article here.

Apple Eyes US Chip Production With Intel, Samsung To Reduce TSMC Reliance: Report

Apple executives have reportedly visited a Samsung facility being built in Texas and also had early conversations with Intel about using its foundry services. None of the talks has produced orders, and the work is still described as preliminary.

Read the full article here.

Apple Urges Supreme Court To Block Contempt Order In Epic Games Battle—Tim Sweeney Accuses AAPL Of ‘Stall

On Monday, Apple filed an emergency request seeking a stay of a lower court decision that found the iPhone maker in contempt for failing to comply with a prior injunction in its dispute with Epic Games.

Read the full article here.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.