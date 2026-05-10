Even Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Can't Crack 4.9 Rider Rating — Here's What He's Doing To Fix It

Khosrowshahi's Personal Target

In the interview on Molly O’Shea’s Sourcery, Khosrowshahi reported his rating as 4.83 and framed 4.9 as his personal target.

He also pointed to a prior 2025 appearance where he put his score at 4.81, indicating a modest uptick.

“My Uber rating is like 4.83. I gotta get to 4.9," he said.

This is under the average rider rating of 4.89 on the Uber platform.

Why Khosrowshahi's Rating Matters For Uber

The shared stake for riders and Uber is that the rating system can determine continued access to the platform, since users below an unspecified cutoff can be removed. Uber has described the two-way scoring as a tool meant to reinforce safety and accountability.

Khosrowshahi said he tries to avoid behaviors that frustrate drivers, such as making them wait at pickup. He also said he asks before taking phone calls during the trip.

He described tipping as another lever he uses to protect his score, saying, "For a $30 ride, I'll tip 10, 15 bucks." He also flagged small etiquette choices like closing the door carefully.

Those personal habits connect to how Uber wants the marketplace to function at scale, because smoother trips can support repeat usage and supply reliability.

He also pointed to demand indicators that matter to drivers and riders alike, including gross bookings of $53.72 billion, up 25%, and trips of 3.64 billion, up 20% year over year. Uber said revenue was slightly under the market consensus of $13.29 billion, while adjusted EPS topped the 70-cent estimate.

How Will Autonomous Vehicles Reshape Ride-Hailing?

The shared stake for riders and Uber is that changes to how trips are delivered, be it human-driven or autonomous, can affect pricing, availability, and trust in the service.

He told investors he has not seen Waymo deployments changing Uber's overall results so far. He also said the autonomous market is not "winner-take-all," while describing Uber and Waymo as both moving quickly.

Uber already lists Waymo robotaxi rides in Atlanta and also in Austin. Khosrowshahi has said Uber's ability to strike deals is helped by the demand already flowing through its platform.

Khosrowshahi Highlights AV Potential

The revelation of Khosrowshahi’s Uber passenger score comes amid significant developments in Uber’s business strategy. Recently, Khosrowshahi highlighted the potential of the autonomous vehicle sector, describing it as a “trillion-dollar” opportunity.

He emphasized that Uber’s partnerships and investments in autonomous vehicles (AVs) are set to transform the industry, with Waymo’s launches not affecting Uber’s business.

Moreover, Uber’s operational leverage is seen as a competitive advantage in the robotaxi market. Investor Gary Black noted that Uber’s vast user base and fleet size could give it an edge over competitors like Waymo and Tesla. He argued that once Uber offers unsupervised autonomous rides globally, it could become a dominant player in the market, reducing the appeal of other services like Waymo.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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