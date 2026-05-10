Aaron Levie Says AI Agents Will Make Work More Accessible While Giving Experts A 'Huge Edge'

AI Agents Boost Access, But Experts Stay Ahead

In a post on X, Levie said AI agents will "make it far easier for people to get into previously extremely complicated fields," enabling more users to build software, conduct research and pursue creative work that once required deep training.

Still, he emphasized that expertise remains critical.

"People with experience in every one of those fields have a huge edge with the right judgment and historical context," he wrote.

He added that experienced professionals are better equipped to spot errors, guide AI systems and apply real-world context that novices often lack.

Levie pointed to industries like law, engineering and design, saying AI will amplify performance but not erase the need for skilled judgment.

"You'll trust a lawyer using an agent for legal advice over someone who's never had to experience how well a contract holds up," he said.

He concluded that "the jobs don't go away," but instead evolve as AI raises expectations for speed, quality and output across industries.

AI Agents Drove Major Shifts Across Tech

He described a shift toward an "ecosystem of you," where wearables like glasses and earbuds used real-time context to automate daily tasks.

CEO Brian Chesky said AI agents enabled one engineer to do the work of many, while its support system resolved 40% of customer issues without human help.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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