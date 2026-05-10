Qualcomm CEO Says OpenAI, Meta Are Working On AI Wearables That Could Replace Smartphones

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO says the smartphone era may be nearing its end as major artificial intelligence companies quietly work on next-generation wearable devices powered by advanced AI agents.

AI Wearables Push Signals Shift Beyond Smartphones

He said the partnerships involve undisclosed hardware projects designed to shift computing away from smartphones and toward wearable devices.

"There are some secret form factors that I cannot tell you about," Amon said on the Titans and Disruptors of Industry podcast.

He added, "But I think we're working with pretty much all of them."

Amon described a future centered on what he calls an "ecosystem of you," where devices such as glasses, earbuds and pins continuously collect context from users and allow AI agents to perform tasks automatically.

"If AI understands what we say, what we hear, what we see… all of this information is going to be very important context for agents to do things for you," he said.

He added that routine actions could be automated, such as paying bills, rescheduling appointments, or comparing prices in real time.

Amon said 2025 marks a turning point for AI agents, with widespread adoption expected by 2027 or 2028.

AI Agents Reshape Tech Industry

At Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had reportedly been developing a personal AI agent and expanding internal AI tools to improve productivity and streamline workflows.

Meanwhile, Andrej Karpathy said AI agents had taken over most of his coding work, highlighting how rapidly artificial intelligence was reshaping software development and everyday tasks.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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