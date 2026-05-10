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May 10, 2026 1:35 AM 2 min read

Pentagon's AI Push Faces Human Problem As Soldiers Struggle To Keep Pace: Report

The U.S. Army's outgoing chief information officer Leonel Garciga said that the main obstacle to military modernization is not the technology itself, but getting soldiers and civilians to adapt to new tools, as the Army continues accelerating its adoption of AI.

‘Let’s Break Some Glass’

He also pushed decisions lower, giving commanders direct authority. “Don’t turn it into a process that takes time and delays people getting the capability they need.”

AI Adoption Moves Fast

The Army’s AI adoption unfolded faster than initially expected, Garciga said, leaving workers struggling to keep pace. “Probably the biggest demand signal we get is, ‘Hey, how do I get trained on this because I don’t understand what I’m looking at?'” he said. “‘How do we keep up with policy?'”

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Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz / Shutterstock

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