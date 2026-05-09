Nvidia's AI Investment Bets Top $40 Billion In 2026, Led By OpenAI Stake

Chipmaker Doubles Down on Ecosystem Bets

According to FactSet data, the multinational technology company participated in roughly two dozen private startup investment rounds in 2026 alone.

Circular Capital Or Competitive Moat?

Critics have pointed out that Nvidia is investing in some of its own customers, raising concerns that the deals may be circular, with capital effectively moving between the same companies. Wedbush Securities analyst Matthew Bryson said the deals fall "squarely into the circular investment theme," but added that they could help create a "competitive moat" if successful, according to CNBC.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner earlier said that the chipmaker could become the world’s first $10 trillion company.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Nvidia has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, with a 52-week high of $217.80 and a 52-week low of $115.21.

The large-cap stock has gained 83.35% over the past 12 months.

With a Growth score of 98.34, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.