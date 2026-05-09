AI Is Supercharging Cybercrime— And IMF Says Finance May Not Be Ready

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that AI-driven cyberattacks pose a growing threat to financial stability, with extreme cyber-incident losses potentially triggering funding strains, solvency concerns and broader market disruption.

Attack Speed Outpacing Defenses

Advanced AI models can “dramatically reduce the time and cost needed to identify and exploit vulnerabilities,” the IMF said on Thursday. The IMF said Anthropic's controlled release of Claude Mythos Preview, capable of identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities across major operating systems and web browsers, even by non-experts, highlighted how rapidly the threat is growing.

The international financial institution noted that attackers hold a natural advantage because "discovering and exploiting vulnerabilities can occur faster than patching and remediation."

Concentration Risk And The Defense Opportunity

According to the IMF, the financial system relies on shared digital infrastructure, including software, cloud services and payment networks, which are also used by the energy, telecommunications, and public services sectors. The IMF warned that dependence on a small number of software platforms, cloud providers, or AI models increases the impact of any single exploited vulnerability, potentially turning a localized breach into a system-wide macro-financial shock.

Resilience-First Policy Framework Urgent

Cyber stress testing, scenario analysis, and board-level oversight are “becoming indispensable components of financial stability frameworks,” the IMF said.

Stronger international coordination is critical, particularly for emerging economies that “may be disproportionately exposed to attackers targeting regions with weaker defenses.”

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