One engineer can now handle work that previously required a team of 20, CEO Brian Chesky said on the company’s earnings call, with AI agents operating under human supervision. “Adopting AI tools gives us leverage to build more software for API partners, accelerating work we previously did not have resources for,” Chesky added.

ABNB’s AI customer support agent now resolves 40% of issues without human escalation, up from 33% earlier this year.

AI Coding Race Intensifies Across Big Tech

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said at the World Economic Forum in January that some of his engineers have stopped writing code manually, predicting AI could handle most software engineering within six to twelve months.

Chesky also cautioned that no company has figured out AI for travel or e-commerce, noting chatbots carry too much text, lack direct manipulation, offer poor comparison tools and are single-player by design while most bookings involve multiple people.

Trading Metrics

Airbnb has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, with a 52-week high of $147.25 and a 52-week low of $110.81.

The stock of the online platform that allows property owners, or hosts, to rent accommodations to travelers has gained 6.38% year to date and 17.71% over the past six months.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ABNB closed on Friday at $141.49, up 0.73%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate ABNB stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.