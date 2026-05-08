Super Micro Stock Jumps 4%: AI Server Momentum, Margin Outlook Spark Friday Rally

JPMorgan maintained a Neutral rating while raising its price target to $32 from $28, citing stronger customer diversification and better margin execution that lifted out-year revenue, margin, and EPS estimates.

The same note flagged ongoing overhangs, including governance uncertainty, potential capital-raising costs, and competitive pressure on AI server pricing.

With markets open, the broader tape is also supportive: the Nasdaq is up 1.67%, and Technology is leading sectors higher (XLK up 2.33%), with 7 sectors advancing versus 4 declining. In that context, SMCI's move looks like it's participating in the risk-on rotation rather than fighting it.

Technical Analysis

SMCI is in a near-term uptrend, trading well above its 20-day SMA ($28.24) and 50-day SMA ($27.67), and also above the 100-day SMA ($29.30), which typically signals improving intermediate control by buyers. The longer-term repair is still in progress because the stock is trading 6% below its 200-day SMA ($37.35), a level that often acts like "overhead supply" during rebounds.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, suggesting upside pressure is improving relative to the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it often means sellers are losing control, and follow-through rallies become more likely if the price holds key supports.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish for the short-to-intermediate trend), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA (the death cross from December 2025), which keeps the longer-term trend cautious. That combination often produces choppy "two steps forward, one step back" action until the price can reclaim and hold above the 200-day area.

Key Resistance : $35.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number zone that could cap the current push before a test of the 200-day area

: $35.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number zone that could cap the current push before a test of the 200-day area Key Support: $28.50 — a nearby floor close to the 20-day/50-day moving-average zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 67 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY)

: 67 cents (Up from 41 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.94 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY)

: $11.94 Billion (Up from $5.76 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 17.7x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price forecast of $30.80 (high: $40.00; low: $22.00) from 22 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Forecast to $34.00) (May 7)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Forecast to $34.00) (May 7) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Forecast to $40.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $40.00) (May 6) JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $32.00) (May 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because SMCI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 4.85% at $35.25 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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