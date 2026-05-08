What Is Going On With Intel Stock On Friday?

The discussions are described as preliminary and have not resulted in orders, with Apple weighing concerns about reliability and the ability to scale non-Taiwan Semiconductor production technologies.

Lip-Bu Tan Revives Intel's Industry Relationships

Since taking over as CEO, Tan has focused heavily on customers and strategic partnerships.

Tan also worked directly with Elon Musk on plans tied to a large semiconductor manufacturing project, signaling Intel's effort to regain relevance in the AI-driven chip industry.

Analysts And Executives Say Intel Still Faces Major Challenges

Despite growing optimism, Intel executives and analysts said the company still faces deep operational and competitive hurdles.

Intel factory head Naga Chandrasekaran said the company must improve manufacturing quality and regain trust from both internal product teams and external customers.

He added that Intel products alone cannot fully support the scale needed for a successful chip manufacturing business.

Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Louis Miscioscia told Bloomberg that potential customers remain hesitant to shift production to Intel because switching suppliers carries high costs and risks.

New Street Research also highlighted Intel's manufacturing struggles, estimating that the company's cost per chip remains far above Taiwan Semiconductor's, partly because Intel's yield rates lag those of industry leaders.

Investors Bet On Intel's AI Recovery

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $72.12. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Forecast to $80.00) (May 4)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Forecast to $80.00) (May 4) Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Forecast to $118.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $118.00) (April 30) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Forecast $100.00) (April 28)

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were up 1.68% at $111.45 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $114.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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