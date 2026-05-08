What's Going On With AMD Stock Friday?

Market Sentiment Supports AMD Premarket Gain

The early bid in AMD is lining up with a constructive premarket tone in equities, with traders leaning into higher-beta growth as index futures grind higher. With the stock already extended after a powerful multi-month run, even a modest improvement in overnight sentiment can keep momentum names in demand into the open.

With QQQ up 0.73% and SPY up 0.50% in premarket trading, AMD’s move reads as a “with-the-tape” push rather than a clear idiosyncratic break from the broader market. IWM is up 0.57% and DIA is up 0.36%, reinforcing that the overnight tone is broadly supportive.

AMD Expands AI Infrastructure Push

AMD unveiled two major AI and high-performance computing announcements this week.

AMD also launched its AMD Instinct MI350P PCIe GPU cards, aimed at enterprises deploying AI within existing data center infrastructure. The air-cooled PCIe cards support up to 144GB HBM3E memory and up to 4,600 TFLOPS at MXFP4 precision, targeting inference, RAG pipelines and enterprise AI workloads without requiring major power or cooling upgrades.

The NVIDIA Alternative

Counterpoint Research analyst Neil Shah recently said AMD is emerging as the only credible full-stack AI infrastructure challenger to NVIDIA as demand for Agentic AI accelerates investments in CPUs, GPUs and AI systems.

Shah noted AMD’s first-quarter 2026 data center revenue jumped 57% year over year to $5.8 billion, driven by strong demand for EPYC processors and AI accelerators.

He said AMD’s integrated strategy spanning CPUs, GPUs, networking, software and rack-scale systems positions the company to narrow the gap with Nvidia, even as Nvidia remains the dominant player in AI infrastructure.

AMD Technical Analysis Signals Strong Momentum

AMD is still in a steep uptrend on longer-term measures, up 301.63% over the past 12 months and trading well above every major moving average. At current levels, the stock is 31.3% above its 20-day SMA ($315.72) and 92.1% above its 200-day SMA ($215.87), which is classic “extended trend” behavior.

Momentum is the key tension right now: RSI is at 76.14, which signals the move is stretched and can be prone to sharp pullbacks or sideways digestion even if the bigger trend stays intact. In plain English, RSI helps gauge how overheated a move is, and readings above 70 often mean buyers have been in control for a while but may need to pause.

From a trend-structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the longer-term golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that occurred in July 2025 continues to support the “buy-the-dip” backdrop. RSI first pushed into overbought territory in May, which lines up with the stock’s recent swing high and the 52-week high reached in May.

Key Resistance : $430.60 — the 52-week high zone, where prior supply can show up again

: $430.60 — the 52-week high zone, where prior supply can show up again Key Support: $315.72 — the 20-day SMA area, a logical first “trend support” if momentum cools

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $415.92. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises forecast to $358.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $358.00) (May 7) JP Morgan : Neutral (Raises forecast to $385.00) (May 6)

: Neutral (Raises forecast to $385.00) (May 6) TD Cowen: Buy (Raises forecast to $500.00) (May 6)

AMD Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 1.55% at $414.79 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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