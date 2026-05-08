NVIDIA Supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Posts Strong April Sales

Taiwan Semiconductor AI Demand Continues To Power TSMC Growth

On Friday, Taiwan Semiconductor reported April 2026 revenue of 410.73 billion New Taiwan dollars ($13.1 billion), down 1.1% sequentially from March but up 17.5% from a year earlier.

Revenue for the first four months of 2026 climbed 29.9% year over year to 1.54 trillion New Taiwan dollars.

Despite the slower pace of monthly revenue expansion — the weakest since October — analysts still expect Taiwan Semiconductor's June-quarter revenue growth to accelerate to roughly 35% Y/Y, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Smartphone Weakness And Supply Pressures Remain Risks

Taiwan Semiconductor still faces exposure to softer smartphone and consumer electronics demand, particularly as rising memory chip prices force brands to increase device prices.

Broader macroeconomic uncertainty has also weighed on consumer spending in several markets.

Even so, the company maintained a bullish outlook on AI-driven semiconductor demand.

In April, Taiwan Semiconductor raised its full-year sales guidance and indicated that capital expenditures could trend toward the high end of its existing forecast range of up to $56 billion.

Sony Partnership Targets Next-Generation AI Sensors

The companies plan to establish a joint venture in Kumamoto Prefecture, with Sony serving as the majority stakeholder.

Under the proposed partnership, Sony will contribute its sensor design expertise while Taiwan Semiconductor will provide process technology and manufacturing capabilities to develop advanced image sensors.

The companies also plan to explore opportunities in physical AI applications, such as robotics and automotive technologies.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

TSM is extended above its key trend gauges, trading 7.6% above its 20-day SMA, 15% above its 50-day SMA, 20.3% above its 100-day SMA, and 35% above its 200-day SMA—classic "strong trend, but stretched" positioning.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, keeping the bullish moving-average stack intact after the golden cross in June 2025.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing.

In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are regaining control even if the stock still needs to prove it can hold new highs.

Key turning points help frame the current range: the stock put in a swing low in March, then worked back to a swing high in April, and it tagged a fresh 52-week high in May.

With price now hovering just below that high, the near-term question is whether buyers can convert "new-high territory" into support rather than slipping back into the prior consolidation.

Key Support: $360.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in (tie it to the 52-week low zone, a moving average, or a recent pivot zone if supported by the data above).

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Forecast to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises Forecast to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains Forecast to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains Forecast to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises Forecast to $480.00) (April 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.86% at $417.70 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $420.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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