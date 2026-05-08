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CoreWeave logo on smartphone
May 8, 2026 5:35 AM 3 min read

CoreWeave CEO Says Nvidia Must Expand AI Capacity Or Risk Losing Customers To AMD As IREN Deal Boosts Infrastructure

Nvidia Expands AI Infrastructure To Defend Market Leadership

He noted that Nvidia, now valued at around $5 trillion, must ensure it delivers sufficient AI computing capacity across the entire technology stack, warning that failure to do so could push customers toward rivals such as AMD.

Intrator added that Nvidia is "covering their bases" through strategic partnerships designed to secure long-term infrastructure leadership.

IREN Partnership Adds 5GW Of AI Data Center Capacity

IREN announced Thursday that it will work with Nvidia to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of Nvidia's DSX-branded AI infrastructure across its global data center footprint.

As part of the agreement, Nvidia secured the right to purchase up to 30 million IREN shares at $70 each over five years, a deal that could translate to a $2.1 billion investment.

The move positions IREN as a rising AI cloud and hyperscale infrastructure player while giving Nvidia expanded deployment channels for its hardware.

Wall Street Sees Broader AI Ecosystem Strategy

Futurum Group Chief Market Strategist Shay Boloor said the partnership could accelerate IREN's evolution into "a real AI cloud platform."

Price Action: Nvidia closed at $211.50, up 1.85% and rose further in pre-market trading to $213.70, gaining an additional 1.04%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, NVIDIA is placed in the 98th percentile for growth, indicating a strong trend across short, medium and long-term time horizons.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

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