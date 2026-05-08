SK Hynix Can't Build AI Memory Chips Fast Enough — And Big Tech Is Reportedly Lining Up To Fund It

Major global technology companies are reportedly offering rare financial backing to SK Hynix in a bid to secure critical memory chip supply as the AI boom intensifies pressure on an already constrained semiconductor market.

Big Tech Pushes For Guaranteed AI Chip Access

The offers are considered highly unusual in the memory chip sector, where customers traditionally purchase components rather than fund manufacturing expansion.

One source described available production capacity as "essentially zero," underscoring the severity of supply shortages as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates worldwide.

SK Hynix Balances Opportunity With Risk

Despite strong customer interest, SK Hynix is reportedly cautious about accepting such deals due to concerns over pricing pressure, buyer dependency and regulatory scrutiny.

In a statement to the publication, the company said it is reviewing "various approaches" beyond traditional supply agreements but appears determined to avoid becoming overly tied to specific customers.

SK Hynix did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

AI Boom Drives Structural Supply Crunch

SK Hynix's Record Q1 Revenue Surges Past $33.7 Billion

In April, SK Hynix posted blockbuster first-quarter earnings, with revenue surpassing KRW 50 trillion ($33.7 billion) for the first time as booming AI demand drove strong sales growth.

Executives said continued customer investment in AI infrastructure — despite the industry's typically slower first quarter — fueled the performance, alongside rising sales of premium products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), larger server DRAM modules and enterprise SSDs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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