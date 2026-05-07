Nvidia Expands Beyond GPUs With Corning AI Infrastructure Push

On Thursday, Jim Cramer praised Corning while underscoring Nvidia's growing strategic advantage.

He posted on X that "Corning is so good" and added that despite competition from Google and Amazon, "Nvidia's tough to beat."

The investment follows months of warnings from Nvidia’s CEO that traditional copper-based connections inside AI factories are reaching their performance limits.

By backing Corning's optical and glass technologies, Nvidia aims to improve high-speed connectivity and efficiency in next-generation AI data centers.

GLW closed at $182.40 on Thursday, up 0.46% for the day, with shares gaining 12.9% over the past five days and 22.81% over the past month, according to Benzinga Pro.

Amazon And Google Continue Building AI Alternatives

Meanwhile, Google is accelerating its custom Tensor Processing Units strategy. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai last month told investors, "The fact that we own frontier models and own the silicon really helps us stay ahead of the curve."

Google Cloud is also expanding external TPU sales, marking a more direct competitive challenge to Nvidia's hardware leadership.

Nvidia Maintains Powerful AI Market Lead

Despite growing competition, Nvidia's ecosystem — spanning GPUs, networking, software and now optical infrastructure — remains unmatched.

Chinese firms are reportedly paying nearly $1 million per Nvidia B300 server amid surging AI demand, reinforcing Nvidia's pricing power globally.

NVDA is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 20, with analysts projecting earnings per share of $1.76 on quarterly revenue of $78.78 billion.

Price Action: NVDA closed at $211.50 on Thursday, up 1.85% during the regular session. The shares climbed 5.43% over the past five days and 18.75% over the past month.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, NVDA ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth, reflecting a strong price trend across short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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