The report highlighted AMD's data center revenue climbing 57% to $5.8 billion, or 56% of total revenue, while Nvidia's data center business remains roughly seven times larger than AMD's. That backdrop has kept investor attention focused on Nvidia and AMD rather than Intel's AI and foundry turnaround efforts.

Tech stocks broadly traded higher Thursday, but Intel lagged the sector, signaling investors remain cautious even amid the market rally.

Technical Analysis

Intel's longer-term trend is still firmly up. Shares are up 458.59% over the past 12 months. The price stretched well above key moving averages (about 43.7% above the 20-day SMA and 173.7% above the 200-day SMA). The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in August 2025 (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) continues to support the bigger-picture uptrend.

Momentum is the bigger issue right now: RSI is 85.99, signaling the move is overbought and vulnerable to sharp pullbacks even if the primary trend remains intact. In plain English, RSI measures how "stretched" a move has become, and readings this high often mean buyers may be crowded in.

Key Resistance : $113.50 — near the 52-week-high zone, where sellers often show up on first tests

: $113.50 — near the 52-week-high zone, where sellers often show up on first tests Key Support: $78.84 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first "trend support" area in strong uptrends

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.39 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $72.12. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4) Tigress Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (Target $100.00) (April 28)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 1.04% at $113.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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