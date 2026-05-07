Elon Musk Called Claude 'Evil' — Now Anthropic Runs On His Nvidia Supercomputer

That includes public feuds.

The GPU Race Is Rewriting AI Alliances

For months, frontier AI companies have been scrambling for Nvidia capacity as training and inference costs continue exploding higher. Anthropic may be one of the clearest examples.

The Claude maker has rapidly scaled its enterprise and coding products, forcing the company deeper into what is becoming AI's defining bottleneck: compute access. And increasingly, the companies controlling large Nvidia clusters are starting to look just as important as the companies building the models themselves.

That is where Musk enters the story.

Despite previously attacking Claude publicly, Musk reportedly approved the deal after meetings with Anthropic leadership, effectively turning his AI infrastructure empire into a supplier for one of the industry's fastest-growing rivals.

Nvidia's Real Power May Be The Ecosystem Around It

The deal also highlights something bigger happening beneath the surface of the AI trade.

Nvidia may dominate the GPU layer, but the companies controlling access to those GPUs are quietly gaining leverage of their own. AI labs now need enormous amounts of compute not just for training, but for inference workloads serving millions of users in real time.

Anthropic quickly raised Claude usage limits shortly after the compute partnership surfaced, suggesting the capacity is already being deployed.

The irony is difficult to miss.

Musk publicly attacked Claude's behavior. Then the economics of the AI boom turned Anthropic into a customer.

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