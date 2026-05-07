Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) stock saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 16.69 to 77.92 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a metric that evaluates how strongly a stock's price is trending over a period of time, based on recent price movements and trading volume, indicating the strength of its current market trend.

Driverless Trucking Expands In Texas

The companies previously completed a 2023 pilot that logged more than 280,000 autonomous miles and 1,400 deliveries with 100% on-time performance, leading McLane to approve driverless runs between Dallas and Houston and plan broader expansion across the U.S. Sun Belt.

Leaders Highlight Safety And Efficiency Gains

Ossa Fisher, president of Aurora, said the companies were entering a new phase of logistics transformation.

She added, "We're excited to enter the next chapter with McLane and transform the American food supply chain with autonomous trucks."

McLane President Susan Adzick said she was impressed with the system's safety and performance.

She added, "Autonomous technology helps us drive greater efficiency across the supply chain, while our drivers remain focused on the critical last mile—and continuing to serve as the face of our company to customers."

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings provided a detailed breakdown of Aurora Innovation's price structure, showing that its short-, medium-, and long-term trends have all turned positive based on the latest data.

Aurora Gains As Analysts Cite Freight Growth

TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan said the company stands out as the only autonomous trucking player currently running paid freight, highlighting a 500-truck deal with Hirschbach and a recent stock breakout.

Edelbridge Capital CEO Daniel Koss said Aurora is entering a new growth phase driven by real-world deployments and scaling logistics partnerships.

He added that this marks a shift from experimental "physical AI" to active commercial use, though he noted valuation remains difficult to benchmark.

Price Action

Aurora Innovation closed at $7.27, up 11.33% on Wednesday, and down 3.03% in pre-market trading on Thursday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com