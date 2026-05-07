Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the Trump administration appeared to be acknowledging growing concerns over artificial intelligence after a senior adviser suggested new AI systems could require FDA-style safety approval before being released to the public.

Trump AI Regulation Shift Sparks Debate

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Sanders said, "Maybe, just maybe, the Trump administration is beginning to face reality."

He added that after resisting regulation, officials have now "acknowledged that out-of-control AI is a danger to humanity and must be regulated."

He was responding to comments shared by Diego Areas Munhoz, who cited White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo.

Hassett reportedly said new AI models "should go through a process so that they're released to the wild after they've been proven safe, just like an FDA drug," comparing AI deployment to the approval system used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

He added, "Trump admin treating new AI models like FDA drugs def not on many bingo cards."

US AI Regulation Debate Grows

U.S. leaders and tech executives expressed differing views on how AI should be managed, highlighting tensions between safety concerns, global cooperation and America's leadership in the sector.

Earlier, Sanders called for international coordination on AI safety, warning that even a small risk of catastrophic outcomes required urgent action and arguing the focus should be on preventing harm rather than geopolitical competition.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai urged the U.S. to lead AI development, calling it a transformative technology while acknowledging risks such as job disruption and the need for regulation and workforce retraining.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) said public skepticism toward Congress's ability to regulate AI was justified, noting lawmakers must demonstrate effective action as AI increasingly affects jobs and the broader economy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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