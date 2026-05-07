Uber’s Business Hasn’t Been Affected By Waymo

Khosrowshahi, on Wednesday, said that Uber believed the AV sector represented a “trillion-dollar TAM [Total Addressable Market].” The CEO then outlined the company’s thesis that autonomous driving represented “huge opportunities for the entire industry.”

“At this point, we don't see any effect of the Waymo launches on our overall business,” Khosrowshahi shared with investors, adding that the company would “continue to invest in AVs aggressively with our partnership model.”

He also said that Uber’s success in securing partnerships was high because there was demand on its platform. Notably, Uber offers Waymo robotaxis on its platform in Atlanta, as well as in Austin.

Uber Earnings

Uber reported a first-quarter revenue of $13.20 billion, which illustrated a 14% YoY jump, but was slightly below the market consensus of $13.29 billion. The ride-hailing giant’s adjusted EPS earnings came in at 72 cents per share, which was above the analyst estimate of 70 cents per share.

Uber also announced a surge in gross bookings, which climbed 25% to $53.72 billion, as well as the number of trips, which were up 20% YoY to 3.64 billion.

$10 Billion On Self-Driving

Recent reports shared Uber’s bullish sentiments on self-driving, with over $10 billion set aside by the company to bolster its Robotaxi pursuits. The commitment comprises both acquiring equity stakes in Robotaxi operators and expanding its own fleet.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Uber offers poor Momentum, but excellent Growth. It also fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Uber shares surged by 9.17% during premarket trading on Thursday, currently trading at $79.64.

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