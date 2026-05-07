Alibaba Gains Momentum On Chip Strategy

Alibaba shares climbed 11% this week after the company announced plans to list its chip unit, T-Head.

Union Bancaire Privee managing director Vey-Sern Ling told Bloomberg that investors remain heavily focused on AI beneficiaries tied to chips and infrastructure.

Ling added that Alibaba stands out because it operates across chips, AI models, and cloud services.

Tencent Trails Despite AI Push

Tencent shares gained only about 2% during the same period as investors remained unconvinced by the company's latest AI model upgrade.

Baidu Also Benefits From AI Hardware Optimism

Alibaba Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, Alibaba is back in a "rebuild" phase: it's trading 7.5% above its 20-day SMA ($133.54) and 8.6% above its 50-day SMA ($132.16), but it remains 1.4% below its 100-day SMA ($145.56) and 3.4% below its 200-day SMA ($148.49). That mix usually reads as improving short-term control by buyers, while the longer-term trend still needs confirmation.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it's above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, pointing to improving momentum after the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests downside pressure is easing even if the stock hasn't fully reclaimed its longer-term trend.

The moving-average structure remains conflicted, which is the main longer-term caution flag. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish near-term), but the death cross from April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) says the bigger-picture trend only recently turned defensive and can take time to unwind.

Key levels are tight enough to matter in earnings, especially with the price sitting just under the 100-day and 200-day zones.

Key Resistance : $144.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that's being tested as price pushes toward the 100-day SMA zone

: $144.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that's being tested as price pushes toward the 100-day SMA zone Key Support: $129.00 — a prior buyer step-in area that lines up with a meaningful downside reference if the post-earnings reaction breaks lower

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Alibaba is set to report earnings on May 13, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.12 (Down from $1.73 YoY)

: $1.12 (Down from $1.73 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.23 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)

: $35.23 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 25.0x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $191.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers forecast to $186.00) (April 14)

: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $186.00) (April 14) Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (March 26)

: Positive (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (March 26) JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $205.00) (March 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BABA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Alibaba Price Action

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were up 1.70% at $143.85 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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