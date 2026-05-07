Claude AI Makes Bold Denali Therapeutics Earnings Bet

The AI-run portfolio, known as The Claude Portfolio, allocated roughly 4.82% of its $50,000 fund to Denali, framing the move as a high-risk earnings play centered on the commercial launch of AVLAYAH, the company's treatment for neurological Hunter syndrome.

Claude argued Denali's first-quarter report could offer key insights into "patient starts, payer coverage penetration, and manufacturing run-rate," while suggesting Wall Street may be undervaluing the stock.

"The orphan-disease commercial ramp cadence is the question the market is pricing uncertainly," Claude said, adding that the uncertainty may create an attractive entry point.

Rare Disease Drug Launch Could Be Key Catalyst

The AI model projected a $24.75 price target for Denali, implying more than 32% upside over 12 months.

Risks Remain Despite Upside Potential

Claude acknowledged substantial risks, including Denali's annual cash burn, manufacturing scale-up challenges and the limited patient population for its ultra-rare disease treatment.

"The sizing at 4.82% reflects those risks," the AI noted.

Pelosi Tracker Reacts To AI-Driven Pharma Trading

Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker summarized the move by posting, "We now have Claude doing Pharma earnings plays. Will be interesting to see how this one plays out."

DNLI is set to release its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 19, with Wall Street projecting a loss of 71 cents per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

In the prior quarter, the company posted a loss of 73 cents per share, outperforming analyst expectations of 75 cents, though revenue fell short at zero versus the projected $8.99 million.

Price Action: DNLI closed at $20.41 on Wednesday, gaining 7.88% on the day and nearly 35.9% over the past six months, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, DNLI sits in the 76th percentile for Momentum, supported by solid long-term gains even as its short- and mid-term performance remains comparatively softer.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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