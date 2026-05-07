Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on Wednesday warned that companies whose leaders fail to understand artificial intelligence could struggle to survive as AI rapidly reshapes hiring, productivity and competition across industries.

Cuban Says AI-Literate Companies Will Win

In a post on X, Cuban outlined a series of questions for companies and workers, stressing the need to adapt quickly to AI-driven change.

He asked whether companies are growing, whether employees are contributing to profits and whether workers are actively learning AI skills.

"Are you spending as much time as you can find to learn all you can about AI?" he wrote, adding that leadership matters most in how companies respond.

Cuban said CEOs cannot simply delegate AI strategy.

"If the CEO has no clue, start to think about another job. Your company is going to be challenged over the next few years," he warned.

He argued AI is not inherently destructive to jobs. "AI is not easy to implement. It's new to everyone. It's not a silver bullet that guarantees success," he said, describing it instead as a tool that can accelerate growth and decision-making.

Cuban also noted that companies embracing AI could become more efficient and competitive, while those failing to adapt may use the technology primarily to cut costs.

AI Job Disruption Sparks Debate Over Future Of Work

Earlier, Cuban and other tech leaders said AI was rapidly reshaping jobs, warning that companies and workers who failed to adapt risked falling behind.

Cuban compared the AI transition to the early personal computer era, saying workers now have better access to AI tools but will still need to quickly upgrade their skills as companies adopt automation and potentially cut roles.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said AI-driven layoffs could also create new opportunities, arguing that displaced workers could use AI tools to start businesses or move into more fulfilling careers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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