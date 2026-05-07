Ron DeSantis Praises Elon Musk's 'Pro-Human' AI Vision After SpaceX-Anthropic Partnership

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has hailed the SpaceX and Anthropic partnership, praising the Elon Musk-led company’s approach to artificial intelligence.

Pro-Human For The Win

“Pro-human for the win,” DeSantis said in a post on the social media platform X. He also shared that it was “appalling” to see “tech leaders” being “indifferent” to artificial intelligence technology replacing the “human experience.”

DeSantis shared his thoughts, quoting a post by The Kobeissi Letter, which claimed that Musk would provide AI compute to companies that were taking steps to not harm humanity.

SpaceX-Anthropic Partnership

Following the announcement that both companies would be partnering up, Musk also shared that xAI, which is a part of SpaceX following its acquisition, would be dissolving and would become SpaceXAI instead.

A Series Of IPOs

The deal comes as both SpaceX and Anthropic are gearing up for potential IPOs this year, with SpaceX’s IPO confirmed to take place in June, targeting raising over $75 billion on a $1.75 trillion valuation with its public listing.

Notably, the commercial space flight company has cautioned investors ahead of the IPO, sharing that its ambitious goals of orbital datacenters and Mars colonies rely on “unproven technology” and may not be commercially viable.

On the other hand, the S&P 500, managed by S&P Global Dow Jones Indices, announced proposed rule changes governing entry into the index. The rule changes could help companies like SpaceX and Anthropic gain expedited entry.

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