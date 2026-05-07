Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday defended himself against calls from lawmakers to tax the wealthy.

$10 Billion In Taxes

“I have paid over $10B in taxes in a single year,” Musk said, outlining that it was more than “anyone in history,” in a response to user @TheRabbitHole, who claimed that billionaires were paying more than their fair share in taxes.

Musk also added that if he were to exercise stock options, the combined federal and state taxes he’d have to pay would be close to 45% of the amount.

“I still pay California taxes for every day I spend there,” Musk said. He added that there was another “40% tax paid” on his estate in the event of Musk’s death, he said. “Overall, I will probably end up paying trillions in taxes,” Musk lamented.

California’s Wealth Tax

Lawmakers Call For Equitable Taxation

Elon Musk On Property Tax

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