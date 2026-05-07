Trump Says 'Jobs & 401-K's' Are Booming, President Touts Stock Market At 'All-Time High'

President Donald Trump celebrated record stock market gains, saying strong job growth and rising retirement accounts reflected continued economic momentum.

Stock Market Hits Record High

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Stock Market hit an ALL-TIME HIGH TODAY. Jobs & 401-K's are BOOMING!!!"

U.S. stocks hit record highs by midday Wednesday as strong AI earnings boosted tech shares and oil prices fell on hopes of a potential U.S.-Iran deal easing tensions in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both reached new all-time peaks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed strongly.

Stocks Rise And Jobs Data Shows Steady Growth

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday after Monday's weaker close following President Trump’s announcement of "Project Freedom."

The U.S. military said it destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones after Tehran attempted to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump warned that if Iran attacked American vessels, they would be "blown off the face of the Earth," though he declined to say whether a U.S. strike was imminent.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 178,000 in March while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job gains were led by health care, construction and transportation, while federal government employment continued to decline.

Labor force participation and broader unemployment measures showed little change, though long-term unemployment edged higher.

Trump Poll Approval Drops

Trump posted his weakest approval in a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll, with 76% disapproving of his handling of the cost of living.

The survey showed 37% overall approval despite record stock market highs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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