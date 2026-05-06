Elon Musk Calls Nvidia GB300 'The Best AI Computer' As SpaceX And Anthropic Strike Deal

Anthropic Expands Claude AI With SpaceX Data Center Deal

On Wednesday, Anthropic announced on X that it has entered into a partnership with SpaceX to use the full compute capacity of Colossus 1, the company's data center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The agreement is expected to add more than 300 megawatts of compute capacity, equivalent to over 220,000 Nvidia GPUs, within a month.

Nvidia Highlights AI Infrastructure Boom

Nvidia celebrated the partnership in its own post on X, calling it a milestone for AI infrastructure.

"Two frontier labs. One accelerated computing platform," Nvidia wrote. "The future of AI runs on NVIDIA."

Musk later amplified Nvidia's message, posting: "The GB300 is the best AI computer."

What Is Nvidia's DGX GB300

Nvidia's DGX GB300 is the company's latest large-scale AI computing platform built around its Grace Blackwell Ultra architecture.

The liquid-cooled system is designed for modern AI data centers and can scale to thousands of interconnected systems for training and running advanced AI models.

Price Action: NVDA shares closed Wednesday up 5.68% at $207.66 and slipped 0.20% to $207.26 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, NVDA is positioned in the 98th percentile for Growth, highlighting a strong trend across the short, medium and long-term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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