Nvidia's Next Great Rival May Not Be A Company — It Could Be China

It may be trying to build an entire AI ecosystem designed to work without Nvidia.

Beyond The Chatbot Race

DeepSeek initially gained attention after claiming its open-source AI models could achieve strong performance using far less computing power than many American rivals.

But the more important development may be what its models are increasingly running on.

The company recently said its latest V4 model was optimized for Huawei's Ascend chips, underscoring how China's AI strategy is becoming tightly linked to domestic hardware. Huawei's AI chip business has already been gaining ground inside China as U.S. export restrictions continue limiting Nvidia's access to the market.

That shift changes the nature of the AI race entirely.

This is no longer just OpenAI versus DeepSeek or Nvidia versus Huawei. China increasingly appears to be connecting chips, AI labs, infrastructure, and state-backed financing into a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to reduce dependence on American technology.

The Bigger Nvidia Risk

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently warned about exactly this possibility, saying it would be a "horrible outcome" if AI models around the world eventually ran best on non-American hardware.

The significance of DeepSeek's valuation jump may lie there.

The "Big Fund" historically backed strategic semiconductor champions like SMIC and Yangtze Memory Technologies. Its interest in DeepSeek suggests frontier AI models are now being treated by Beijing not just as software businesses, but as strategic infrastructure.

And if China succeeds in building a self-sustaining AI stack around domestic chips and models, Nvidia's next great rival may not be a single company at all.

It may be China itself.

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