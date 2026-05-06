TSMC Stock Rallies: $56 Billion AI Expansion Crushes Apple Supply Chain Fears

• Taiwan Semiconductor stock is at critical resistance. Why are TSM shares at highs?

AI Demand Keeps Foundry Capacity In Focus

Apple’s reported preliminary discussions with backup suppliers created near-term uncertainty around the supply chain.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also acknowledged tighter supply conditions during the company’s earnings call, citing strong AI demand and capacity constraints that reduced flexibility across the supply chain.

At the same time, Taiwan Semiconductor continued expanding its AI-driven growth strategy through an aggressive 2026 capital spending plan of roughly $52 billion to $56 billion, reinforcing investor focus on foundry capacity and long-term semiconductor demand.

TSMC Extends Lead In MSCI EM Index

Taiwan Semiconductor also strengthened its dominance in the MSCI Emerging Markets index as investors favored AI-linked semiconductor exposure over broader emerging-market allocations.

According to MSCI’s latest factsheet, Taiwan Semiconductor now holds a 14.2% weighting in the benchmark, exceeding India’s 11.94% allocation by 227 basis points, Business Standard reported Wednesday.

AI Rally Strengthens Taiwan’s Position

Taiwan Semiconductor first overtook India in February during India’s steepest monthly sell-off since the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, renewed optimism around AI and technology investments has helped the company consolidate its lead.

The strong rally in Taiwan Semiconductor and Taiwan’s Taiex index pushed Taiwan’s overall MSCI EM weighting to 24.84%, up sharply from less than 15% in 2023.

Taiwan has now overtaken China as the largest component in the benchmark, which tracks more than $750 billion in passive assets.

Foreign Brokerages Favor Taiwan, South Korea

Foreign brokerages currently remain overweight on Taiwan and South Korea because they view both markets as major beneficiaries of the AI supply chain and more attractively valued than India. In contrast, India has become a consensus underweight call after underperforming the MSCI EM index by more than 50 percentage points since its 2024 peak weighting of 20%.

Acadian Flags Rising Index Concentration

Acadian Asset Management warned Taiwan Semiconductor’s growing dominance has increased concentration risks in the MSCI EM index. The firm said Taiwan Semiconductor now holds the highest weighting of any single company in the benchmark over the past 30 years, making the index more concentrated than during the post-COVID rally in Chinese mega-cap stocks.

U.S. index futures are trading higher in premarket action, with the Nasdaq up 1.06%, the S&P 500 up 0.69%, and the Russell 2000 up 1.12%, which is supportive of risk-on positioning into the open.

Technical Analysis

From a longer-term trend view, TSM is still in a clear uptrend: it’s trading 5.1% above its 20-day SMA ($382.41) and 30.9% above its 200-day SMA ($307.03), so pullbacks are still happening within a strong primary trend. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross in June 2025), a setup that often keeps “buy-the-dip” behavior intact until price starts losing the mid-term averages.

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: it’s above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, pointing to improving momentum relative to the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it usually means downside pressure is fading, even if the price chops near highs.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — The 52-week high area, where rallies can stall as traders sell into a prior peak

: $414.50 — The 52-week high area, where rallies can stall as traders sell into a prior peak Key Support: $360.50 — Nearby floor that sits close to the 50-day SMA zone ($361.38), making it a key “trend support” area

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.66 (Up from $2.47 year-over-year)

: $3.66 (Up from $2.47 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $39.76 billion (Up from $30.07 billion YoY)

: $39.76 billion (Up from $30.07 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 34.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

TSM Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 5.55% at $416.30 at publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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