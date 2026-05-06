SanDisk Back In The Spotlight As $42B In AI Deals Drive Stock Higher

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) traded higher as traders focused on rising AI-driven memory demand and the company's expanding use of multi-year supply agreements to improve revenue visibility.

Long-Term Supply Deals Support Visibility

Following a better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2026, Sandisk disclosed five long-term customer agreements, including contracts extending up to five years.

The company's CFO said three of the deals imply minimum contractual revenue of about $42 billion, while the five agreements together include financial guarantees totaling more than $11 billion.

Analysts See Structural Upside

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani said Sandisk's results demonstrated strong fundamentals, including gross margins above 80%, and argued the company has greater structural margin upside than many peers.

He also highlighted growing hyperscaler engagements and financial commitments that could reduce cyclicality and support higher valuations.

Cramer Highlights AI Storage Demand

He said years of limited industry capacity expansion left the storage market undersupplied for the current surge in AI-driven demand.

Also Read: You Just Missed The SanDisk And Micron Memory Trade: These 10 Stocks Could Ride The Next AI Wave

SNDK Technical Analysis: Bullish Trend Above Key Averages

Currently, Sandisk’s stock price stands at $1,423.19, significantly above its key moving averages. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is at $995.69, indicating the stock is trading 44.4% above this level, a bullish sign.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 80.83, suggesting the stock is in overbought territory, and a potential pullback could be on the horizon.

In terms of moving averages, the 50-day SMA is at $789.81, and the stock is trading 78% above this level, further reinforcing the bullish trend. The 100-day and 200-day SMAs are at $606.65 and $365.89, respectively, with the stock trading 137% and 292.9% above these averages. This strong performance indicates a solid long-term trend for Sandisk.

Key Support : $995.69 — the 20-day SMA, a first "trend support" level if the pullback deepens

: $995.69 — the 20-day SMA, a first "trend support" level if the pullback deepens Key Resistance: $1418.88 — the 52-week high zone, a natural area where breakouts can stall

SNDK Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Sandisk Corporation Common Stock is slated to provide its next financial update on August 13, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $31.51 (Up from 29 cents YoY)

: $31.51 (Up from 29 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $8.12 billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY)

: $8.12 billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 48.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1023.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises Target to $1700.00) (May 4)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $1700.00) (May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $1300.00) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises Target to $1300.00) (May 1) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $1000.00) (May 1)

SNDK Stock Price Today: Latest Trading Update

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 1.95% at $1378.93 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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