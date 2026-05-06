What's Going On With Intel Stock Wednesday?

Today's move looks tied to continued bullish positioning in mega-cap tech and semiconductors, with Intel also pressing into fresh highs that can attract breakout-style buying. With the market open and major indices green, traders are treating strength as a trend to follow rather than fade.

Qualcomm Veteran Joins Intel

Intel also named Pushkar Ranade as chief technology officer after serving in the role on an interim basis. Ranade will oversee the company's technology strategy, including quantum computing, photonics and neuromorphic computing, while continuing as chief of staff to CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, Intel is stretched but still firmly bullish: the stock is trading 47.4% above its 20-day SMA ($76.14) and 174.1% above its 200-day SMA ($40.95), which tells you the longer-term slope is steep and buyers have been in control for months. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), and the golden cross that formed in August 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) continues to validate the longer-term uptrend.

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens right now, and at 84.71 it's firmly overbought—more "stretched" than "broken." RSI measures how extended the recent buying or selling has become, and readings this high often mean upside can continue, but pullbacks and sharp intraday swings become more likely.

The stock is also trading above the prior 52-week high ($110.48), which shifts that area into a potential support "retest" zone if momentum cools. Looking back at turning points, the most recent swing low was in March and the most recent swing high was in April, and the current push suggests the market is still treating dips as buyable within that broader uptrend.

Key Resistance : $110.48 — former 52-week high that price is now trading above, making it a key breakout/retest area

: $110.48 — former 52-week high that price is now trading above, making it a key breakout/retest area Key Support: $76.14 — aligns with the 20-day SMA, a common first line of support in strong uptrends

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $72.12. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (maintains forecast at $80.00) (May 4)

: Sector Perform (maintains forecast at $80.00) (May 4) Tigress Financial : Buy (raises forecast to $118.00) (April 30)

: Buy (raises forecast to $118.00) (April 30) Freedom Broker: Upgraded to Buy (forecast $100.00) (April 28)

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 2.97% at $111.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.