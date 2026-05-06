Cramer's AI Winners List: From Nvidia To Dell, These Stocks Are Cashing In Big

CNBC's Jim Cramer said the AI and data center boom continues to create major winners across chips, cloud computing, and supporting infrastructure as demand spreads through the broader economy.

Chipmakers Lead The AI Buildout

Cramer said semiconductor companies remain central to the AI boom because data centers require massive computing power.

Cloud Giants Benefit From AI Adoption

He argued that increasing AI usage across businesses and consumers continues to boost demand for cloud infrastructure and computing services.

AI Infrastructure Expands Beyond Tech

Cramer also identified infrastructure and networking companies tied to AI expansion as major winners.

He said the AI boom has evolved into a broad economic shift, with companies across industries benefiting from what he described as an "explosion of profits" tied to AI and data centers.

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