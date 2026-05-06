OpenAI Exodus Continues As Two Senior Executives Depart For Google, Thrive Capital

OpenAI’s PE Head Lands At Google

In his Google announcement post, Zimmerman called this “an especially important moment for private equity,” adding that AI is now moving beyond productivity gains to become “a catalyst for growth, innovation, and competitive advantage across the portfolio.”

In a separate farewell post, he thanked OpenAI, calling it “a remarkable time.”

Sales Leader Also Exits

Dyett previously worked at Thrive-backed Stripe before joining OpenAI, and gave special thanks to OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap “for taking a bet on me.” Thrive Capital is one of OpenAI’s largest and most prominent investors, having led key funding rounds at the company.

The exits come amid the Sam Altman-led company cutting back on “side quests” in favor of enterprise AI and its upcoming “superapp.”

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.