Google Tests New AI Agent To Take On OpenClaw With Advanced Task Automation: Report

Google is testing a new AI agent, internally named “Remy”. This agent operates within a staff-only version of Google’s Gemini app and can integrate with a range of Google’s other services, reported Business Insider on Tuesday, citing an internal document.

Remy is a 24/7 Gemini-powered AI agent that acts on users' behalf, handling tasks across work, school, and daily life, not just answering questions or generating content.

According to the report, AI agent appears to be more advanced than existing tools and has similarities to OpenClaw, an AI agent that gained popularity earlier this year for its ability to perform tasks such as responding to messages or conducting research for users.

While there is no confirmed timeline for Remy’s public launch, the document refers to it as a “dogfooding” project, indicating that employees are testing the product before its official release.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

AI Agents Surge, OpenClaw Faces Heat

The development of Remy comes at a time when AI agents are gaining momentum in the tech industry. OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent platform that enables autonomous task execution and decision-making with minimal user input.

However, OpenClaw faced challenges as Anthropic cut its access amid surging AI demand. Last month, Anthropic stopped covering Claude usage on some third-party tools under the standard $200 per month subscription plan as surging demand strains its compute capacity.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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