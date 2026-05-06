Tesla Recalls Over 218,000 Vehicles In US—Model S, 3, X, Y Affected

Tesla Model Y, Model 3, Model S And X Affected

The safety regulator issued the recall for the 2017 and 2021-2023 Model 3 vehicles, as well as Model Y units sold between 2020 and 2023. Tesla is also recalling its premium Model S and X units sold between 2021 and 2023. All units affected by the issue run on the operating software version 2026.8.6, the NHTSA statement said.

“The rearview camera image may be delayed when the vehicle is placed in reverse,” the statement said, adding that the issue caused the vehicles to “fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111,” the agency said. Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the issue, the report outlined.

Ross Gerber Urges People To Buy EVs

Notably, Tesla recorded an uptick in its sales in European countries like France, where sales surged 112% in April, as well as the Netherlands and Sweden, which showcased a 23% and 111% growth during the same month.

However, Tesla's sales also fell considerably in countries like Norway, which recorded a 61% decline in sales, largely due to the rolling back of EV incentives.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA shares were down 1.34% to $387.26 during premarket trading on Wednesday.

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