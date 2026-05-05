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Exterior of a RIVIAN showroom.
May 5, 2026 10:35 PM 3 min read

RJ Scaringe Says Rivian Wants To 'Structurally Ingest' The Technology As EV Maker Moves To Make Lidar Sensors In The US

Rivian Eyes U.S. Lidar Production Plan

CEO RJ Scaringe told Reuters on Tuesday that early lidar work began in the United States, but today's low-cost, high-performance solid-state lidar technology largely comes from China. He said Rivian wants to "structurally ingest" that technology while keeping sensor costs in the "low hundreds of dollars" range.

Custom Chips Anchor Autonomy Push

Scaringe said several automakers are exploring ways to build lidar production capacity in the United States or outside China, either jointly or through shared alignment. Rivian is also committing "many hundreds of millions of dollars" to its custom chip program, including its first chip, internally called the Rivian Autonomy Processor, or RAP-1, which arrives this year.

Scaringe's comments follow remarks from Rivian’s autonomy and AI chief James Philbin, who said last December that rapidly falling lidar costs made the sensor a "no-brainer" as Rivian accelerates its autonomy plans.

Rivian’s Q1 Performance

Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 0.64% at $14.64 during after-hours trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, RIVN stock shows poor ‘Price Trend’ metrics across Short, Medium and Long term.

Photo Courtesy: Hiroshi-Mori-Stock on Shutterstock.com

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