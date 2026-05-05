In software, 40% is considered healthy. Even top-tier companies land in the 60–80% range. Palantir is operating in a different zone.

And it didn't get there overnight.

From Strong To Outlier

Roughly a year ago in early 2025, Palantir's Rule of 40 sat in the 80–90% range. Then it crossed 100% by the third quarter last year. Then over 120% by the fourth quarter. And, now Palantir has smashed its Rule of 40 score to new high of 145%.

That trajectory matters more than the headline number.

Because this isn't a one-off spike. It is acceleration—growth and margins expanding at the same time, quarter after quarter.

Most software companies trade one for the other. Grow faster, and margins compress. Improve margins, and growth slows.

Palantir is doing both.

The Efficiency Shift

The Rule of 40 measures two things in isolation. What Palantir is showing is something subtler: those two things moving together.

Growth is being driven by demand around AI platforms like AIP. At the same time, margins are expanding as the company scales deployments and improves delivery efficiency. The result is a model where incremental revenue doesn't come with proportional cost.

That's what pushes the number higher. Not just growth. Not just profitability. Both—together.

Why This Matters More Than AI Hype

AI narratives tend to focus on potential—what the technology could do.

This metric shows what the business is already doing.

At 145%, Palantir isn't just participating in the AI cycle. It's converting that demand into operating leverage at scale. That's a different kind of signal—one that investors tend to care about more over time.

Because markets eventually move past the story. They focus on the math. And right now, the math is what stands out.

Palantir isn't just riding the AI wave. It's turning it into something measurable—and unusually efficient.

Image via Shutterstock