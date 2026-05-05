SanDisk Surges 10% Past Record Highs After Locking In $42 Billion In AI Deals

• SanDisk shares are testing new highs. Why are SNDK shares at highs?

The move is also getting a tailwind from a risk-on tape, with Technology leading sectors higher.

Management has been leaning harder on long-term supply agreements after a better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2026, including five deals, with the longest running up to five years.

The CFO said three of those agreements imply minimum contractual revenue of about $42 billion, and the five deals together carry financial guarantees totaling more than $11 billion.

SanDisk is emerging as a key AI-driven memory player, supported by its separation from Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) , and strengthening demand dynamics highlighted by both management and analysts.

Spin-Off Creates Focused AI Positioning

Western Digital CEO Irving Tan told CNBC that the split created two specialized companies, allowing SanDisk to focus on memory while Western Digital concentrates on storage.

He added that this structure has improved execution and better positioned both businesses to serve accelerating demand driven by AI workloads.

Tan noted that growth in AI training, inference and physical AI applications is increasing storage and memory requirements, reinforcing the strategic logic behind the separation.

Strong Margins Signal Structural Upside

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani told CNBC that SanDisk's results highlight strong fundamentals, including gross margins above 80%. He argued that the company has more structural margin upside than many peers, suggesting that profitability will improve as demand scales.

Hyperscaler Deals, AI Demand Drive Outlook

Daryanani pointed to SanDisk's growing engagements with hyperscalers, noting that firm financial commitments — potentially including upfront payments and pricing floors — could reduce cyclicality and support higher valuations.

Daryanani added that rising AI inference demand is likely to benefit NAND, positioning SanDisk early in a longer-term growth cycle similar to those seen in the DRAM and HBM markets.

Technical Analysis

Today's rally is happening in a strong trend: the stock is trading 43.3% above its 20-day SMA, 77.7% above its 50-day SMA, and 283.6% above its 200-day SMA, with bullish 20-over-50 and 50-over-200 crossovers reinforcing the longer-term uptrend. With the price also above the prior 52-week high of $1,275.11, the chart is in "blue-sky" territory, where momentum can stay strong, but pullbacks can also be sharp.

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens right now, and at 76.27, it's overbought — meaning the move has become stretched to the upside and is more vulnerable to digestion or a fast shakeout.

From a structure standpoint, the March swing low to April swing high sequence still frames the current uptrend, while the stock's RSI first pushed into overbought territory in May and has stayed hot since.

Key Resistance : $1,376.67 — Price is pressing fresh highs above the prior 52-week peak, so overhead supply is limited, but extensions can fade quickly

: $1,376.67 — Price is pressing fresh highs above the prior 52-week peak, so overhead supply is limited, but extensions can fade quickly Key Support: $960.91 — 20-day SMA is the nearest widely watched trend line if momentum cools

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Aug. 13 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $31.51 (Up from 29 cents year-over-year)

: $31.51 (Up from 29 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $8.15 Billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY)

: $8.15 Billion (Up from $1.90 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 42.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $917.23. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises target to $1,700 on May 4)

: Outperform (Raises target to $1,700 on May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Raises target to $1,300 on May 1)

: Buy (Raises target to $1,300 on May 1) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises target to $1,000 on May 1)

Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 10.28% at $1,382.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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