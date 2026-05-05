Why Ouster Shares Are Climbing Before Q1 Earnings Release

Ouster is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, with estimates calling for a loss of 28 cents per share on revenue of $46.27 million.

Ouster Expands NVIDIA Collaboration

The integration enhances 3D perception for robotics and edge AI using NVIDIA's accelerated computing stack. Rev8 is powered by next-generation L4 Ouster Silicon and introduces native color lidar sensing.

It delivers double the range and resolution of prior generations while maintaining safety, reliability and scalability.

Platform Capabilities Strengthen AI Development

Ouster's sensors use NVIDIA JetPack plugins, including Isaac ROS, to deliver high-density data into perception pipelines. Support for NVIDIA Isaac Sim lets developers generate synthetic data and validate systems before deployment.

Drivers are tuned for Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson Thor to enable real-time edge processing. These capabilities support applications such as 3D SLAM, obstacle detection and sensor fusion.

Ouster said the integration deepens its role in the NVIDIA ecosystem as an NPN partner.

CEO Angus Pacala said, "Ouster and NVIDIA’s expanded collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the robotics community," adding the technology enables machines "to sense, think, and act in the real world with more speed and precision than ever before."

OUST Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

Ouster’s stock has performed impressively over the past year, gaining 268.13%.

Currently, the price is trading 14.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $24.79 and 32.5% above its 50-day SMA of $22.09, indicating strong upward momentum.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing and supporting the bullish trend.

Key Resistance : $30.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $30.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $25.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $36.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $40.00) (March 3)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $40.00) (March 3) Cantor Fitzgerald: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $33.00) (Nov. 7, 2025)

OUST ETF Exposure: Funds With Meaningful Ouster Weighting

Significance: Because OUST carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

OUST Stock Price Today: Shares Trade Higher

OUST Stock Price Activity: Ouster shares were up 4.12% at $29.31 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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